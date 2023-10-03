'He Really Looks Scared': The View's Joy Behar Says Donald Trump's Goal Is to 'Stay Out of Jail'
The ladies of The View spoke about Donald Trump on the Tuesday, October 3, episode and how he is currently sitting in a New York City courtroom for the second day of his civil fraud trial.
Though the former president, 77, continues to maintain his innocence and declare the case is a "witch hunt" against him, Joy Behar insisted that it's all an act.
"He really looks scared. He looks scared. He’s very defiant, but that’s a cover. What I said last week about him and how he went bananas when Rosie O’Donnell mentioned his financial situation, this is what he cares about, he doesn’t care about his children, he doesn’t care about the country. He only cares about his money and power — and to stay out of jail. I think he’s scared, and I think he’s very nervous," the comedian, 80, said on the talk show.
Whoopi Goldberg also weighed in, asking how Trump can still lash out at people via social media and make threats in public.
"I have a big question about all of this because something’s been bothering me. Why can he continue to threaten judges, threaten AGs, and threaten just people? Now, I understand that some folks say it’s freedom of speech, but if I did that, they would not consider it freedom of speech. So why does he get to continue to threaten? And it’s threats like he did with January 6th. He basically said, 'Come after her.' He didn’t say exactly those words, but I don’t know how else you can take those words. But why is he continuously allowed to do that when none of us would be able to do it?" she asked the ladies.
"I think the reason that he keeps on doing this is because it fires up his base. But most importantly, the reason he even showed up at this is because this threatens everything about his alleged empire, which he doesn’t really have, we all know. But she’s asking for $250 million. He’s not going to serve any jail time or anything like that. But he will lose all of his business certificates in New York. He’s already lost those, actually, believe it or not," Sunny Hostin replied.