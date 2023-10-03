'He Really Looks Scared': The View's Joy Behar Says Donald Trump's Goal Is to 'Stay Out of Jail'

Whoopi Goldberg also weighed in, asking how Trump can still lash out at people via social media and make threats in public.

"I have a big question about all of this because something’s been bothering me. Why can he continue to threaten judges, threaten AGs, and threaten just people? Now, I understand that some folks say it’s freedom of speech, but if I did that, they would not consider it freedom of speech. So why does he get to continue to threaten? And it’s threats like he did with January 6th. He basically said, 'Come after her.' He didn’t say exactly those words, but I don’t know how else you can take those words. But why is he continuously allowed to do that when none of us would be able to do it?" she asked the ladies.