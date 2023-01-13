'The View' Offloading Free Tickets To Fans For Live Shows Following Whoopi Goldberg's Offensive AntiSemitic Remarks: Source
It looks like Whoopi Goldberg's recent controversial remarks are costing The View a pretty penny.
According to an insider, The View has been offloading free tickets to fans for live shows in New York City — and it may have something to do with the recent backlash the moderator has received for insisting the Holocaust was not about race.
Fans of the talk show are reportedly able to sign up for free tickets, however, "loyal fans" were sent a "special invite" email with a promo code to attend shows later this month.
The ticket offer comes in the aftermath of Goldberg's jaw-dropping remarks — which she doubled down on after being suspended for her stance.
Goldberg first voiced her hotly debated opinion at the beginning of last year on The View, repeating her thoughts again on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert hours after the episode aired.
"You can't call this racism, this was evil," the television personality told Colbert at the time. "This wasn't based on the skin. You couldn't tell who was Jewish. They had to delve deeply to figure it out."
"Most of the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people," so: "How can you say it's about race if you are fighting each other?" she added.
The interview came hours after the Sister Act star released a lengthy apology note on Twitter for her initial statements.
Later last year, despite having been suspended for two weeks for her claims, Goldberg reiterated that the Holocaust was not about race, but was an issue of "white on white violence."
Pointing out that the Nazis agreed the genocide was about race, Goldberg said during a December 2022 episode, "Yes, but that's the killer, isn't it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis."
She then pointed out that the Nazis were at first killing people who they considered to be "mentally defective," before going on to say Jewish people are not identifiable by skin color the way that Black people can be.
"You could find me. You couldn't find them," the 67-year-old said. "That was the point I was making [on The View]. But you would have thought that I'd taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."
Many fans of The View are demanding that ABC fires the controversial host following her continued offensive claims.
