The View's Whoopi Goldberg Awkwardly Ignores Producers In Chaotic Live Moment
It's Whoopi Goldberg's show and she is making sure everyone knows it.
During the Monday, January 23, episode of The View, the show's moderator reportedly blatantly ignored producers' request for her to stop her tangent, as she was determined to get her point across.
The awkward moment between Goldberg and the show runners stemmed from a heated discussion with the panelists about President Joe Biden's classified document scandal.
THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING PANEL DISCUSSION
As OK! reported, several classified government documents were found in the Commander-in-Chief's possession in the Penn Biden Center. Though Biden's lawyers apparently stumbled across these documents detailing his time as Vice President months ago, news of their findings only made headlines earlier this month.
While tackling the controversial matter during the Monday broadcast, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin were able to share their strong views about POTUS before Goldberg chimed in.
"I'm going to say this again. I think that it really will depend on what's in those boxes, because if in-fact Presidents have the ability to declassify things than you know…" Goldberg reportedly said of her stance. "...The problem for me is I want us to wait and get all the information and know what we're talking about, you know."
- Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV
- 'The View' Offloading Free Tickets To Fans For Live Shows Following Whoopi Goldberg's Offensive AntiSemitic Remarks: Source
- 'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source
Sunny Hostin then interjected, prompting Goldberg to clarify that she was simply sharing her own views. "This is what I think. This is just me saying, [President] Joe didn't say it, Whoopi said it," the EGOT winner pointed out.
The entire time Goldberg spoke, it was reported, producers allowed music to play to seemingly cue the 67-year-old to end the discussion. Despite their efforts, Goldberg blatantly ignored the show runners trying to do their job.
The View producers may have been trying to shut Goldberg down for fear of what other controversial beliefs she may spew after recently re-iterating her belief that the Holocaust was not about race.
SCANDAL-PLAGUED WHOOPI GOLDBERG UNLIKELY TO LEAVE 'THE VIEW' UNLESS SHE RECEIVES 'HEFTY PAYOFF': SOURCE
One year after making her original shocking remarks on The View — resulting in a two-week suspension — Goldberg doubled down on her claims, pointing out in an interview that a Jewish person isn't identified by their physical appearance, whereas a Black woman such as herself can be easily targeted.
She has since issued another apology following her initial outlandish remarks one year prior.
The Sun reported that Goldberg ignored The View producers.