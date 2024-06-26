'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Thinks Jennifer Lopez Taking a Commercial Flight 'Humanized Her': 'She's Still Jenny From the Block'
Sunny Hostin appreciated Jennifer Lopez flying on a regular-shmegular plane.
The View host dished her thoughts on the "On the Floor" singer being spotted taking a commercial flight to France, admitting it was refreshing to see the A-list star traveling like the average passenger.
"I thought it humanized her. We’ve all flown coach. I still fly coach, and she had her bodyguard, and she had her purse with her as well, so she had the whole row in coach," Hostin told a reporter outside of ABC Studios in New York City on Tuesday, June 25.
"So she’s still Jenny From the Block. I like that," the talk show panelist expressed in reference to the Bronx-born singer's 2002 hit song.
When asked if she thought Lopez, 54, took the commercial plane in an effort to appear more relatable, Hostin, 55, replied, "I don’t think so. I think she’s Jenny From the Block."
While it is unclear what exact tier of the plane the Marry Me actress was sitting in — whether that be some form of premium economy, first class or business class — she was certainly on board Air France among other passengers traveling from Naples to Paris on Saturday, June 23.
As OK! previously reported, the "Let's Get Loud" singer was seen wearing a pair of her signature sunglasses while waiting at the gate of the aircraft.
Lopez eventually boarded before finding her window seat and placing her tote bag on the middle cushion next to her.
The Shotgun Wedding star's bodyguard positioned himself in the aisle seat of her row in an effort to prevent anyone from getting to close to the award-winning artist.
Lopez's trip to France — where she headed for Paris Fashion Week — marked the end of her solo vacation in Italy, where she appeared to escape to amid rampantly spreading rumors about a potential looming divorce between the Hustlers actress and her husband, Ben Affleck, 51.
The couple tied the knot in July 2022 after initially calling off their first engagement nearly two decades prior.
All seemed well between the husband and wife until recently, when fans started to notice Lopez's increasingly frequent outings without Affleck — including her attendance at the Met Gala and a red carpet premiere back in May.
The Gone Girl actor further fueled rumors after a report revealed Affleck had been staying at a rental property — and not the marital home he shares with Lopez.
Neither Affleck nor Lopez have confirmed, denied or even addressed speculation about a split.
In fact, Lopez was quick to shut down a reporter asking about the state of her marriage during a press conference in Mexico City for Atlas, as she told the journalist "you know better than that" before brushing past the question.