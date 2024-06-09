OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan McCain
OK LogoNEWS

Meghan McCain Slams Jennifer Lopez for Being a 'Deeply Unpleasant Person' on 'The View': 'She Was Not Nice'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 9 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In addition to all the bad press regarding Jennifer Lopezs possible divorce from Ben Affleck, Meghan McCain added to the singer’s woes by slamming her for her behavior while appearing on The View.

On the June 7 episode of her podcast, “Citizen McCain,” the 39-year-old recalled the poor experience she had meeting the “On the Floor” artist while she was a host on the daytime talk show.

Article continues below advertisement
meg mccain
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain is the daughter of the late Senator John McCain.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” McCain began, referencing how many people have come forward describing a less than welcoming experiences meeting the mom-of-two. “I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person.”

The political offspring noted how the Selena actress was quite the diva.

Article continues below advertisement

“She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen,” McCain recounted. “More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

“She was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a ten-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for ten f------ minutes.”

Article continues below advertisement
jlo fashion
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is a mother-of-two.

Article continues below advertisement

McCain and her co-host Miranda Wilkins then alleged Jennifer had clips of them speaking negatively about her removed from the internet in April.

“She had our video taken down,” the political commentator claimed, adding that it has since been restored.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re beefing with her right now,” Wilkins agreed.

In the footage from April, McCain said the star “is in a PR mess” and recalled another part of her visit on The View.

Article continues below advertisement
meg mccain
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain co-hosted 'The View' from 2017-2021.

MORE ON:
Meghan McCain
Article continues below advertisement

“I’m gonna get in so much trouble for this, but my big memory of J.Lo is there was a person whose entire job it was to hold up a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage,” she stated. “I remember being like, ‘That poor man. What a weird job.’”

As OK! previously reported, McCain’s remarks seem to be the least of Lopez’s worries right now, as rumors swirl, she and her husband of almost two years are headed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo ben
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to be divorcing.

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, the couple has been trying to sell off their marital home with the help of realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency after buying it less than a year ago.

A source noted how the 54-year-old brunette beauty has been looking for a new mansion for herself and the Good Will Hunting actor, 51, has already got himself a rental property in Brentwood.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"It’s pretty clear a divorce is imminent," the insider shared. "She’d love to save things, but if she can’t, she’s vowed to at least come out on top."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.