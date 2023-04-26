Whoopi Goldberg Demands Democrats Back President Joe Biden in 2024 Election: 'Make a Decision!'
Whoopi Goldberg is making a passionate plea to Democrats to throw their support behind President Joe Biden.
During the Wednesday, April 26, episode of The View, the Oscar winner gave the left a stern warning about the consequences of not fully backing the current commander-in-chief as he runs for reelection in 2024.
"They said Joe would break the economy. We have record low unemployment and inflation is down to 5 percent from 10 at its peak. Let’s be realistic, you know. But Democrats, I don’t know why you’re talking about, you know, who, the person to do the job is doing the job," she passionately stated while calling out liberals for criticizing Biden.
"You get behind him and we won't have a problem. The minute you start making inroads, or maybe this person or maybe this person, we're done for. Make a decision. Make a decision!" Goldberg emphasized.
"Also he needs another four years to finish the job. You can’t fight fascism in four years. You need eight years for that," Joy Behar chimed in.
The Sister Act star further made the case for another term for Biden, adding, "He’s done a lot for the country. He brought us back from the precipice. You know it’s not a perfect country, but it’s better than where we were."
On Tuesday, April 25, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the launch of their 2024 campaign. "This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Because I know America," Biden said in a video.
"I know we are good and decent people. And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity," the political guru continued. "That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."
"Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms, and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours. Let’s finish the job," he preached.