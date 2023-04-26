Whoopi Goldberg Demands Democrats Back President Joe Biden in 2024 Election: 'Make a Decision!'

"They said Joe would break the economy. We have record low unemployment and inflation is down to 5 percent from 10 at its peak. Let’s be realistic, you know. But Democrats, I don’t know why you’re talking about, you know, who, the person to do the job is doing the job," she passionately stated while calling out liberals for criticizing Biden.

"You get behind him and we won't have a problem. The minute you start making inroads, or maybe this person or maybe this person, we're done for. Make a decision. Make a decision!" Goldberg emphasized.