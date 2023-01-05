'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source
Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage.
An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats.
"The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.
THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING PANEL DISCUSSION
Goldberg hosts the long-running chat fest with Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, as well as newbies Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.
The insider continued: "It seemed like the crew wanted Whoopi to get a standing ovation to make her feel like she's the star of the show."
When asked if the EGOT winner was given "special treatment," the source explained, "she got touch ups just as much as the other co-hosts," when they went to commercial break. "The only difference is that the camera is on her first after returning from commercials since she's the moderator. "
"She also carried herself as if she had authority to talk over the other co-hosts and interrupt them," they pointed out.
Speaking over her cohosts is part of her position that Goldberg takes full advantage of, often shutting down her fellow television personalities' commentary mid-sentence because she is either bored by the debate or disagrees with the topic at hand.
Meanwhile, it seems The View fans are sick and tired of Goldberg, especially after her string of scandals over the past year, including her latest offensive remarks where she insisted the Holocaust wasn't about "race" since a Jewish individual can't be identified by their skin color.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG ISSUES ANOTHER APOLOGY AFTER REITERATING CONTROVERSIAL OPINION ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST
Aside from the viewers demanding that ABC end her 15-year run, Goldberg's friends are begging her to walk away from the show to save herself. Her inner circle believes she "always seems to be ready for a brawl," claimed a source, who added: "It’s at the point where the constant fighting is literally killing her."
In addition to Goldberg's outlandish comments, her health has been a point of concern throughout the last year, with her battling COVID-19 and seen struggling to walk while on-air.