Donald Trump Assassination Update: Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Had Explosives in His Car and Home, Authorities Discover
Was Donald Trump’s shooter a bigger threat?
On Sunday, July 14, reports revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks — who was shot dead by the Secret Service following his attempt on the ex-president's life — had explosives in his car and home.
According to The Wall Street Journal , CNN , the New York Times and the Associated Press, unnamed authorities found the weapons in and on the 20-year-old’s property after he was "neutralized" in the aftermath of the incident, which took place in Butler, Penn.
Corey Comperatore was identified as the individual shot and killed by Crooks, additionally two others were critically injured. Trump only suffered an injury on his left ear.
Crooks was a registered Republican, however, he made a $15 donation to the liberal ActBlue political action committee on January 20, 2021.
The young man was a graduate of Bethel Park High School in 2022.
As OK! previously reported, after the harrowing event, Trump shared a message on Truth Social.
“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the Republican politician, 78, began.
“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” Trump continued. “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”
