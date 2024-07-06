OK Magazine
'DUI Fridays': Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Roasted for Opening a Bar Together After Respective Drunk Driving Arrests

Composite photo of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Social media had a lot to say about Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods opening a bar together.

After the chart-topper's headline-making DWI arrest last month and the pro golfer being taken into custody in 2017 for driving under the influence, people on the internet pointed out that they may not be the best people to be undergoing this particular venture.

"DUI Fridays," one person jokingly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the joint business between the two A-listers.

"Someone said 'Mugshots & Grill'" a second sarcastically chimed in.

"Wild concept for a collab," a third added.

justin timberlake tiger woods roasted opening bar
Source: Mega

Tiger Woods was arrested in 2017.

"Are you serious lmao this is funny," a fourth penned.

According to reports, Timberlake, 43, and Woods, 48, were given permission to renovate an old cinema in St Andrews, Scotland, into a sports bar. The eatery will come equipped with sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts, while retaining two movie screens so patrons can "experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment."

The new business comes as the pop star hasn't let his recent run-in with the law keep him from his busy schedule. Timberlake got back to playing shows on his world tour after he was stopped and booked in the Hamptons on June 18, for driving under the influence.

justin timberlake tiger woods roasted opening bar
Source: Mega

Justin Timberlake was arrested in June.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the cops said in a statement after he was taken into custody. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance."

"It was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," they continued.

justin timberlake tiger woods roasted opening bar
Source: Mega

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods will be opening up their bar in Scottland.

Source: OK!
Per people close to Timberlake, the scary situation completely rocked him. "He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," an insider claimed. "He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out."

BBC first reported on Timberlake and Woods opening a bar.

