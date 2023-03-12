Tiger Woods Claims He 'Never Negotiated A Oral Tenancy Agreement' With Estranged Ex Erica Herman As Lawsuit Heats Up
Tiger Woods’ lawyers are arguing that the famed athlete never had an "oral tenancy" agreement with ex Erica Herman amid her recent lawsuit.
According to court documents, "During their relationship, Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence. Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust, on the one hand, and Ms. Herman, on the other hand."
The legal papers also noted that Woods "never transferred to Ms. Herman any ownership interest in or rights of possession to the Residence."
As OK! previously reported, Herman brought the lawsuit against the pro golfer in October 2022, claiming the pro golfer broke an oral tenancy agreement and violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.
According to 39-year-old, the oral agreement allowed her to live in the residence for 11 years.
Herman asserted that she was “tricked” and then “locked out” of the home the exes once shared after she was told to pack a suitcase for a "short vacation" and driven to the airport.
When she arrived, Woods' people reportedly ambushed her with the news that the house’s locks had been changed and she was no longer permitted to return to the residence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Tiger Woods 'Is Livid' About Erica Herman Lawsuit, Relationship Crumbled After His Accident: Source
- Tiger Woods In State Of 'Panic' As Ex Erica Herman Moves Forward With Lawsuit, Sexual Abuse Allegations: 'It Terrifies Him'
- Tiger Woods' Ex Rachel Uchitel Reveals Signing An NDA 'Can Ruin Your Life' After Erica Herman Split Explodes
The billionaire’s lawyers said that they did not leave Herman with nowhere to reside, insisting she was sent to stay at a luxury hotel and was given enough money to buy a new home.
A source also stated Woods "frightened her away from returning" to the Florida mansion that she called home for the last six years.
On Monday, March 6, Herman also filed a separate legal action against the Masters winner requesting a petition to nullify her NDA with Woods that she signed at the beginning of their romance in 2017.
In the legal papers, the Speaks Out Act was cited, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law.”
Due to this filing, it was speculated that Herman was accusing the 47-year-old of sexual misconduct.
TMZ previously reported on the lack of oral tenancy agreement.