Tiger Woods 'Dressed to the Nines' for Snazzy White House Visit Amid Blossoming Romance With Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods made a stylish entrance at the White House on Thursday, May 8, amid his blossoming romance with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.
Tiger was spotted at the White House, where he snapped a cheerful photo with Senator Jim Banks (IN-R).
Jim shared this encounter with his followers on social media, writing, “Met @TigerWoods at the White House today!”
The 49-year-old golf champ was all smiles and exuded confidence in a classic black suit, which he paired with a light blue button-down shirt and a dark tie.
Several fans complimented the golfer's appearance in the comments section of the senator's post, claiming the PGA golfer is "dressed to the nines."
Images from the visit highlight Tiger in high spirits, but the purpose of his trip to Washington, D.C., remains a bit of a mystery.
Tiger previously met President Donald Trump in February, where discussions ranged from the potential merger of the PGA Tour with the LIV Golf League to attending a Black History Month reception.
As OK! previously reported, the longtime golf star is dating Vanessa, who is 47. “They have a lot in common,” a source close to the couple shared. “They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents.”
The insider also remarked on their chemistry, declaring: “They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values.” While reports indicate that the couple is taking their romance slow, it's heading in a “serious … direction.”
Tiger and Vanessa first sparked dating rumors back in November 2024.
Their love was confirmed in March when Tiger publicly declared on Instagram, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together." He added, “At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”
Despite warnings about the relationship, Woods reportedly shot back, “F--- what people think.”
The pro golfer has a history of high-profile romances, including being married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010, whom he has two children, daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16, with before his infamous cheating scandal led to their split.