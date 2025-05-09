Tiger Woods 'Dressed to the Nines' for Snazzy White House Visit Amid Blossoming Romance With Vanessa Trump

Tiger was spotted at the White House, where he snapped a cheerful photo with Senator Jim Banks (IN-R).

Jim shared this encounter with his followers on social media, writing, “Met @TigerWoods at the White House today!”

The 49-year-old golf champ was all smiles and exuded confidence in a classic black suit, which he paired with a light blue button-down shirt and a dark tie.

Several fans complimented the golfer's appearance in the comments section of the senator's post, claiming the PGA golfer is "dressed to the nines."