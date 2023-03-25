Tiger Woods’ Inner Circle Fears Ex Erica Herman Could Win $30 Million Lawsuit, Source Claims: 'A Nightmare'
Tiger Woods could be in deep trouble.
The pro golfer's inner circle reportedly fears that his ex Erica Herman may win her $30 million lawsuit against Woods, which would nullify her NDA.
A source claimed that the scorned ex has filed to void their agreement so the 39-year-old could spill all of the athlete’s dirty secrets on the stand.
The insider claimed this outcome would be a "nightmare of epic proportions."
Herman signed the legally binding documents when she began dating Woods in 2017. The former flames of six years met when Herman became the manager of his restaurant.
"It seems she’s mad as h*** and looking to hand him out to dry," said a source in panic about what might happen if Herman gets her way. "He and his legal team will defend him from the rooftops and plan on fighting fire with fire, but he’s freaking out over what she may say if she wins this judgment."
"Erica could finish him once and for all if she is free to tell everything she knows," added the insider. "Tiger is in a fight to save himself from drowning in bad publicity and losing everything he has."
The source even alleged that Herman has already spilled some of Woods’ personal information, saying, "Erica’s told PGA player's wives and girlfriends despite all his injuries, Tiger still has a voracious sexual appetite."
As OK! previously reported, the former restaurant worker checked yes on "allegations of sexual abuse" in the legal paperwork to nullify the NDA, though Woods adamantly denied these accusations.
In her filing, Herman cited Speaks Out Act, which according to Congress "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."
Although on Monday, March 13, the 47-year-old filed legal documents in contradiction to Herman’s claims, calling her "a jilted ex-girlfriend."
"Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless," Woods penned. "It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect."