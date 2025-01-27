Rising TikTok Star Kristina Richie Reveals Birth Mother's Suicide Attempt After Going Viral: 'I Have Such Conflicted Feelings'

“My birth mom struggled severely after giving me up for adoption,” she shares. “When I was around 6 months old, my birth father had to wrestle her for a gun because she was trying to take her own life. My adoptive parents actually told her they would pack my things, and she could come and get me if it would mean saving her life. This didn't happen, but a part of me wishes that it did. You always wonder, ‘What would my life have been like had I not been adopted?’ The hardest struggle for me is that I am so close to my adopted dad, and I can't imagine my life without him. So on one hand, I am grateful, but on the other, I am not. [I have] such conflicted feelings.”

Fortunately, there has been a lot of good to come from airing out her family drama online.

“There have been so many amazing, supportive comments,” she notes. “People are happy to learn that they are not alone. I want people to not be afraid to tell their story, as it helps the healing process, so I hope that me sharing these intimate details of my life helps others decide to share theirs.”

