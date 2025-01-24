Teresa Giudice Is 'Alive and Well' After TikTok Personality Made Bizarre Claim 'RHONJ' Star Died in Car Crash
Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can breathe easy, as star Teresa Giudice's rep exclusively confirmed to OK! she is not dead, despite a viral TikTok video claiming otherwise.
"She’s alive and well," Karianne Fischbach, Giudice's rep dished to OK!, adding fans should "tune into 'Turning the Tables' [Giudice's podcast] to find out exactly what’s going on with her!"
Hurddat Entertainment, the company Giudice podcasts for, posted on Instagram a TikTok clip alleging she passed away “scared them,” but offered some “proof of life.”
“I swear I’m alive, you can’t get rid of me that easy,” Giudice said in the post by Hurddat, echoing what her rep said. “Go listen to ‘Turning The Tables,’ my podcast, on Hurddat media and you can see what I’m up to now. Love, love, love you guys."
In the viral video alleging she died, a man says to a woman next to him, “Who’s Teresa Giudice?”
After asking why and saying “uh oh,” he informs her Giudice is “dead at 56” after being in a “car accident.” People took to Instagram to comment on the ordeal, with many noting they “almost died” thinking Giudice had passed away. One angry fan noted it’s “very sick and vile for people to put up sick TikTok videos like that on social media platforms.”
“Who makes up these ridiculous rumors?” a supporter questioned, adding they were “glad” Giudice is okay. Many other Instagram users pointed out Giudice is 52, not 56, so it was clear it was fake from the beginning.
Although Giudice is alive, the status of RHONJ is more uncertain.
“Bravo decided to pursue taking the show in a new direction,” an insider told OK! in early January, explaining they want to feature “a group of new, younger women” who were offered spots on the hit reality series.
Bravo is uncertain as to what happens next, as the source revealed both the old women and new women were put “on pause.”
Andy Cohen also spoke out recently about RHONJ, claiming there will not be an update for “a year” so everyone should “stop asking” about the status of the show.
When Season 14 wrapped, the entire cast was split, and two sides formed, with one aligning with Giudice and the other with her enemy, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Dolores Catania was the only cast member who was netural between the two, which made filming and the progression of the season rather tough, as Gorga and Giudice refused to communicate when in each other’s presence aside from a brief interaction during a fight at the finale dinner.
Unfortunately, as OK! revealed in August 2024, the feuding family members will not call a truce to save the show.
“Teresa wants nothing to do with Melissa or her brother,” an insider dished at the time. ”She made that clear this season and that’s not something she’s going to change her mind on.” They added if Giudice is asked back, Gorga will not be, as a world where both of them return “is not happening.”
Since the show wrapped, Giudice has been working hard on her podcast, while Gorga launched a sprinkle cookie line.