Teresa Giudice Is 'Alive and Well' After TikTok Personality Made Bizarre Claim 'RHONJ' Star Died in Car Crash

Teresa Giudice is not dead despite rumors that stemmed from a viral video.

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can breathe easy, as star Teresa Giudice 's rep exclusively confirmed to OK! she is not dead, despite a viral TikTok video claiming otherwise.

"She’s alive and well," Karianne Fischbach, Giudice's rep dished to OK!, adding fans should "tune into 'Turning the Tables' [Giudice's podcast] to find out exactly what’s going on with her!"

Hurddat Entertainment, the company Giudice podcasts for, posted on Instagram a TikTok clip alleging she passed away “scared them,” but offered some “proof of life.”

“I swear I’m alive, you can’t get rid of me that easy,” Giudice said in the post by Hurddat, echoing what her rep said. “Go listen to ‘Turning The Tables,’ my podcast, on Hurddat media and you can see what I’m up to now. Love, love, love you guys."