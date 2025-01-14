Tim Tebow's Wife Demi-Leigh Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1
Congratulations are in order, as Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, revealed they are expecting their first child.
“We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," the retired NFL star’s wife said of the pregnancy in an interview. Tim said he is "honored for the privilege of getting the responsibility and the joy of being mom and dad." Demi-Leigh, who is sixteen weeks pregnant, told People, "I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost. To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."
While Tim admitted he hasn’t “settled in completely” to the idea of being a dad, he knows when he sees Demi-Leigh’s “growing belly” it will hit him.
"I feel like every time I say, 'Tim's going to be a dad!' it feels so surreal," Demi-Leigh added.
When he found out about the pregnancy, he explained it reprioritized and changed “what you put an emphasis on and what you value most.”
As for the types of parents they’ll be, Tim believes Demi-Leigh will be a “fierce defender and protector."
"She will be extremely loyal and loving,” he added. “Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too."
Calling Tim “extremely gracious,” Demi explained this will be “so instrumental” in making him “such a great dad.”
"Tim is one of the most thoughtful people. He is literally one of the best gift-givers I have ever met," she gushed of the athlete. "I just think that he's one of the wisest people I have met — and I know that's a bold statement to make, but I truly believe it. Just in the way that he approaches every single day."
Luckily for Demi, who claimed she’s “so excited to be able to teach our child one day,” she is feeling great. She explained that in her first trimester she felt an “unfathomable” amount of exhaustion, but now is doing better.
Regardless, she noted she is “loving being pregnant.” “I have gained the absolute just new respect for moms, especially moms that are working,” Demi-Leigh added.