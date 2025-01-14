Tim Tebow's Wife Demi-Leigh Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1

While Tim admitted he hasn’t “settled in completely” to the idea of being a dad, he knows when he sees Demi-Leigh’s “growing belly” it will hit him.

"I feel like every time I say, 'Tim's going to be a dad!' it feels so surreal," Demi-Leigh added.

When he found out about the pregnancy, he explained it reprioritized and changed “what you put an emphasis on and what you value most.”

As for the types of parents they’ll be, Tim believes Demi-Leigh will be a “fierce defender and protector."