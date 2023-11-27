Adele Poses for Picture With Alan Carr on the Night She Confirmed Her Marriage to Rich Paul
Alan Carr has sent Adele fans into a frenzy!
The comedian, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, November 27, to share a photo with the chart-topper, 35, from the night she attended his stand-up show and confirmed her marriage to longtime love, Rich Paul.
"She came, she saw, she cackled!!! Thank you so much @adele for coming — love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️ and just like that the Regional Trinket tour is over!!! Started in Canterbury 4th September 2021 and ended 22nd November in San Francisco in 2023 — what a ride!! Thank you to EVERYONE who came (not just A-List Superstars 😜) I had SO much fun — and if you didn't get to see it — it's on @skytv this Christmas 🌲☃️❤️," Alan wrote in the caption alongside a photo of himself giving Adele a big hug backstage.
"So good to see you twos reunite ❤️🔥 double trouble," one person penned below the snap of the musician and the funny man.
"This makes me so happy ❤️," another social media user added of the dynamic duo.
The photo was taken on the very night that Adele seemingly confirmed she and the sports agent, 41, had tied the knot.
"I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in L.A. tonight and Adele was in the audience," an eyewitness from the Saturday, November 18, show wrote in a tip to DeuxMoi. "Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did.'"
A second source claimed, "When he [Alan] asked if anyone got married recently she yelled, 'I did.' Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended."
"Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks," an additional anonymous source noted of the superstar. "She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they’re best friends."
This way not the first time Adele referred to Rich as her spouse, as during one of her Las Vegas shows, the U.K. native turned down a female fan who tried to shoot their shot with her.
"You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight," giggled the "Hello" artist, who was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021.
When the eager fan pleaded with Adele asking, "Can you try?" the Grammy winner emphasized, "No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone."