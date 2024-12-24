or
'What the H--- Is Going On?' Timothée Chalamet Confuses Fans as He Dances Around Shirtless to Black Eyed Peas Song: Watch

Photos of Timothée Chalamet.
Source: MEGA; @tchalamet/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet's new film 'A Complete Unknown' hits theaters on Wednesday, December 25.

By:

Dec. 24 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet is letting loose before his new movie A Complete Unknown hits theaters on Wednesday, December 25.

The actor hilariously danced around shirtless while hosting an Instagram Live on Monday afternoon, December 23. He appeared to be celebrating the film hitting theaters on Christmas Day.

timothee chalamet dances shirtless black eyed peas song watch
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan in a biopic about the famed musician.

"Timmy's livestream that aired at 3:16pm pacific standard time on 12/23/2024!" Chalamet goofily captioned a downloaded video of the stream shared to his page in case fans missed out on watching the 14-minute long clip in realtime.

In the video, Chalamet first was spotted sitting on a chair on a sound stage facing a large screen playing a video of Bob Dylan — who the highly anticipated biopic is about — performing his hit song "Blind Willie McTell."

Source: @tchalamet/Instagram
After the song finished, a white screen with the words "congratulations timmothee [sic]" displayed in black text, however Chalamet's name was notably spelled wrong.

The song "I Gotta Feeling" by the Black Eyed Peas simultaneously started playing, prompting the Wonka actor to start dancing around alone.

timothee chalamet dances shirtless black eyed peas song watch
Source: @tchalamet/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet posted a strange 14-minute long Instagram Live on Monday, December 23.

At one point, Chalamet went over to a random sink on the side before dipping his head under the running water and ripping off his tank top.

The handsome shirtless star then continued dancing around, as a black screen with the message "we are so proud of you" popped up behind him.

timothee chalamet dances shirtless black eyed peas song watch
Source: @tchalamet/Instagram

The A-list actor took his shirt off and was dancing around to the Black Eyed Peas.

In the comments section of the post, some fans appeared a bit confused by the strange social media upload, however, other followers felt this was an appropriate response to Chalamet finishing his five-year project portraying the role of Dylan.

"Now what the h--- is going on?" one person asked, as another admitted, "that was a silly stream."

timothee chalamet dances shirtless black eyed peas song watch
Source: @tchalamet/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet spent five years working on his role as Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown.'

"This is a 'goodbye' to the character he is letting go after 5 years of giving it his all. Body and soul. For those confused about what is going on 😂," a third supporter pointed out, while a fourth added: "Bro spent 5 years becoming Bob Dylan. Probably a very emotional moment to release this project into the wild. A well deserved moment of reflection, introspection and catharsis. Congrats TC!"

Ahead of Christmas and the release of A Complete Unknown, Chalamet also spent time with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and the reality star's two kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott.

"They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights," a source spilled to Page Six of the Call Me by Your Name actor, his lover and her little ones. "The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together."

While Jenner and Chalamet won't "be together on Christmas Day this year, they made sure to celebrate beforehand and even exchanged some gifts," the insider revealed. "Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful."

"Kylie and Timothée are both going to be with their families for Christmas, but they’re going to stay connected despite being apart," the confidante continued, noting the couple "plans on FaceTiming, texting and calling" throughout the holiday.

