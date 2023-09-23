Not a Fan: Timothée Chalamet's Family Is 'Worried' About How Kylie Jenner Will 'Influence' the Actor
Could there be trouble in paradise for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?
After taking their behind-the-scenes romance public in early September, the Little Women actor, 27, and The Kardashians star, 26, could not seem more into each other. Despite the young couple's happiness, Chalamet's family is now concerned over the "influence" Jenner may have on their boy, a source claimed.
"What she [Jenner] and her family represent — the excessive spending, plastic surgery, lack of education — is anathema to their values," a source close to the Dune star's Yale-educated mom, Nicole Flender, and French-writer dad, Marc Chalamet, alleged.
Even Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet, subtly shaded the reality star — who owns a lavish private plane — on Instagram when she called out the rich and famous for using their privilege to their advantage. "If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither," the post shared by the famous actor's sibling read.
Chalamet's loved ones' feelings have not been hidden from the Kylie Cosmetics founder either. "It really burns, especially since her sisters and mom have been so welcoming to Timothée," the insider said of Jenner.
As OK! previously reported, the new Hollywood power couple have taken their relationship to the next level in the past few weeks after being spotted packing on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert and in the stands at the U.S. Open Finals.
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," an insider spilled of their budding love.
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the source continued of what she loves the most about her boyfriend. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
The new relationship is Jenner's first since splitting from baby daddy Travis Scott — with whom she shares children Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1 — earlier this year. According to sources, the mother-of-two has been "telling people she's in love" with her new man. "Anyone who looks at them together can see he feels the same way," the insider stated.
Although Jenner and Chalamet are happier than ever, don't expect the Call Me By Your Name star to appear on the family's Hulu show any time soon, even though the Kardashian crew has welcomed him with open arms.
"He’s a private guy, and Kylie respects that," an insider claimed of his choice to stay away from the cameras, but teased, "Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée, and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future."
