'Awesome' Timothée Chalamet Praised for Hilariously Signing a Picture of Actor Dylan Minnette on 'A Complete Unknown' Red Carpet
Timothée Chalamet never misses a chance to make his fans laugh!
At the Tuesday, January 14, London premiere of A Complete Unknown, the actor, 29, was caught writing a hilarious message on a photo of singer and actor Dylan Minnette.
In a clip posted by a fan, Chalamet was seen penning, “For (not Bob) Dylan,” on the image, which featured the Wallows star, 28, holding up multiple Wonka DVDs.
After sharing the footage, the supporter also uploaded a close-up of the signed still alongside the caption, “Timothée Chalamet signing a photo of Dylan and writing this on it I’m dead bro. HAHAHAHA.”
In response, other social media users applauded the Oscar-nominated celeb for his sense of humor.
“Wait, that's so funny,” one person said, while another added, “Timmy's got jokes! Love the wit.”
A third stated: “I love Timothée Chalamet,” as a fourth noted, “Love that, Timmy always knows how to keep it fun!”
One more admirer shared, “He’s awesome.”
- Timothée Chalamet Fined $79 After Failing to Park His E-Bike Properly While Arriving at London Premiere of 'A Complete Unknown': Photos
- 'Ew': Timothée Chalamet Dissed After Emulating Bob Dylan for 'A Complete Unknown' Premiere in NYC — Photos
- 'What the H--- Is Going On?' Timothée Chalamet Confuses Fans as He Dances Around Shirtless to Black Eyed Peas Song: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Chalamet did not only walk the carpet where he signed the picture, but he also made his grand entrance on a Lime Bike.
The shocking mode of transportation got everyone talking, and on Wednesday, January 15, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner spoke about the experience on French talk show Quotidien.
Chalamet explained how he took the bike to evade traffic that was preventing him from arriving at the premiere on time. However, he got a ticket for not returning his ride to the right place.
"There was a traffic jam and I actually wasn’t allowed to park there, and I got a £65 fine," he revealed, which is equal to about $79.
"And actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for them," he said of his accidental promotion of the bike service.
While his arrival may not have gone as planned, Chalamet has seemingly had a great time in Europe recently, as on Wednesday evening, he and Jenner were spotted on a date night in Paris.
Photos of the duo — who were first romantically linked in April 2023 — showed them holding hands in the iconic city as they headed back into Hotel Royal Monceau following an intimate meal.
The couple has been stepping out in public more often over the past several weeks, as the reality star was his date to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.