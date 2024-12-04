or
Singer Tinashe, 31, Flaunts Bikini Body During Coast Rica Getaway: Photos

Tinashe looked gorgeous in a recent snap which showed off her fabulous physique!

Dec. 4 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Tinashe blessed her fans with some gorgeous new photos via Instagram on Monday, December 2.

"Giving thanks 🤍," the singer, 31, captioned photos of her enjoying some time on the water in Costa Rica as she sported a bikini.

Tinashe flaunted her physique during a recent trip to Costa Rica.

Of course, people loved seeing the artist look relaxed. One person wrote, "We are thankful for you ❤️. Blessing our ears and spirit 🙌🙌," while another said, "You’re out here living your best life!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻."

A third person added: "living the life you deserve!!!!!!" while a fourth person said, "queen of the beach and ziplining and being pretty."

The singer was all smiles while in the water.

Tinashe previously revealed how she cares for herself amid her busy schedule.

“A big part of having good mental health is understanding and realizing, and having compassion for yourself,” Tinashe told EDITION in 2022.

She added, "Wellness, to me, starts with your internal feeling. I think it's very much having an awareness of yourself. It's self-awareness and self-compassion in the sense that it's taking care of you – whether it's your thoughts, your body, your health, your mind, or your spirituality. I think all those things are a part of wellness, and it takes a certain type of self-awareness to focus on those things."

The star previously said she loves being on the water.

Though Tinashe is on the road, she makes sure to set aside time to decompress.

"I often think of my work as a part of my wellness, which is potentially a controversial thing to say because a lot of people are like, 'You're putting off your true emotions because you need to take a break.' I'm one of those people that always enjoy working, and I have the luxury of a job that is fun for me. When I'm creating, when I'm on stage, when I'm making songs, and when I'm doing photoshoots, I feel good and empowered. I'm doing my purpose. I think that's a big part of my wellness. For me, it's constantly moving in creative endeavors. It's staying busy, active, and inspired, but it's also finding time to see my family. My family is important to me to try to see them – when I'm at home – nearly every day. My parents only live 15 or 20 minutes away from me," she shared.

Tinashe said she loves to spend time with her cat.

"Also, spending some time with my cat and getting outside. Being outdoors and in the sun is important for our mental health. So, it's those three simple things: I love to work, be with my family, and try to get outside. Of course, there's more, but those are my main avenues to wellness," she added.

