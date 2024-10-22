Single Mom Rumer Willis Shows Off Her Bikini Body During Fiji Vacation After Split From Baby Daddy Derek Richard Thomas: Photos
Hot mama! Rumer Willis has definitely still got it after giving birth to her daughter, Louetta, in April 2023.
The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, looked breathtaking in a blue bikini in photos shared to Instagram from her Fiji vacation on Monday, October 22.
"Many shades of blue 🏝️@siamusic used me as a dress up doll in Fiji," Rumer, 36, captioned the post, which featured the mom-of-one striking various poses in stylish swimwear.
Two of the pictures showcased candid shots of Rumer standing in the sand with her cheeky behind facing the camera.
The blonde beauty also uploaded a stunning selfie and an image highlighting the front of her flawless physique.
Rumer followed up a day later with a video compilation of her trip to the tropical island with her daughter, Louetta, and sister Tallulah, 30.
"Fiji 🏝️What an unexpected adventure….Thank you for all the magic @vomoislandfiji thank you for you’re [sic] warm welcome and care," she captioned a video montage of her vacation, which featured several shots of her adorable baby girl, as well as a few snaps of Rumer's younger sibling.
Rumer's snatched body is rather impressive, as it's been less than two years since she gave birth to her first child.
The famous offspring and her baby daddy, Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed their daughter, 1, in April 2023 — though the couple has since called it quits on their relationship.
Rumer revealed their breakup to the public back in August when one of her followers asked if the duo was "still a couple" during a fan Q&A session.
"Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting," Rumer confessed, confirming publicly for the first time that she and Derek were no longer an item.
The House Bunny star and her ex-boyfriend first went public with their relationship on Instagram in November 2022 and announced Rumer was pregnant one month later.
While Rumer is no longer with her daughter's father romantically, she has no regrets about their love story.
"I'm so grateful for Lou," Rumer declared. "She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."
The mom-of-one's trip to Fiji comes in the midst of her dad Bruce's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia.
Most recently, Rumer's mom, Demi, provided an update on her ex-husband's condition while speaking at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, stating: "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."