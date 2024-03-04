Miley Cyrus Confronts Mom Tish Over 'Strange' Love Triangle Between the Matriarch, Sister Noah and Dominic Purcell: Report

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," the source spilled. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

As OK! previously reported, people in the Cyrus' inner circle shockingly alleged the "This is Us" singer and the Prison Break actor were casually dating before Purcell began his romance with the matriarch.

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the insider claimed.