Miley Cyrus Confronts Mom Tish Over 'Strange' Love Triangle Between the Matriarch, Sister Noah and Dominic Purcell: Report
Miley Cyrus was completely shocked by the love triangle between Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell.
According to insiders, the pop diva, 31, was unaware of her 24-year-old sister's past relationship with their stepfather, 54, before he wed their mother, 56, last year.
"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," the source spilled. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."
As OK! previously reported, people in the Cyrus' inner circle shockingly alleged the "This is Us" singer and the Prison Break actor were casually dating before Purcell began his romance with the matriarch.
"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the insider claimed.
"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," a source explained why Noah did not attend the couple's August 2023 nuptials.
Fans began to notice the deep rift between the relatives as the youngest Cyrus and brother Braison, 29, were not present for Tish's wedding, whereas Miley, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, were all on hand to support their mom on her big day.
While half of their siblings were in attendance for the Malibu ceremony, Noah and Braison shared photos of themselves at a Walmart, while the "July" musician rocked a T-shirt in support of dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
"The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all," an insider claimed of the former couple's 2022 divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage.
"It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom," the source said of Noah and Braison. "Miley hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family. He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys. The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever."
"Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs," the source explained of the once close father-daughter duo. "Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her."
