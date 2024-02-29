Unbothered Noah Cyrus Oddly Poses in the Dark Amid Rumors She Used to 'See' Her Mom Tish's Husband Dominic Purcell — See the Strange Snaps

In one of the dimly lit snaps shared with her nearly six million Instagram followers, Noah stared at herself in the mirror with a pair of black sunglasses on her face. Another image showed a close-up of her skimpy shorts, which left little to the imagination as they hardly covered her behind.

Noah kept a stoic face throughout the entirety of her Instagram Story uploads, seemingly proving she's unfazed after a source shockingly claimed the "All Falls Down" singer was in the midst of a fling with her now-stepdad at the time he sparked a romance with her mom, Tish.