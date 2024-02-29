Unbothered Noah Cyrus Oddly Poses in the Dark Amid Rumors She Used to 'See' Her Mom Tish's Husband Dominic Purcell — See the Strange Snaps
Noah Cyrus is blocking out the drama.
The unbothered 24-year-old took to social media with a series of unusual photos amid rampant rumors her mom Tish, 56, stole her now-husband, Dominic Purcell, 54, from her youngest daughter.
The Wednesday, February 28, Instagram Story spree featured multiple snaps of Noah posing in an extremely dark room as she sported an all-black outfit consisting of a graphic hooded sweatshirt, shorts, knee high socks and pointed-toe stilettos.
At one point, Noah made her way onto a treadmill, where she strutted along in her questionable choice of workout shoes.
In one of the dimly lit snaps shared with her nearly six million Instagram followers, Noah stared at herself in the mirror with a pair of black sunglasses on her face. Another image showed a close-up of her skimpy shorts, which left little to the imagination as they hardly covered her behind.
Noah kept a stoic face throughout the entirety of her Instagram Story uploads, seemingly proving she's unfazed after a source shockingly claimed the "All Falls Down" singer was in the midst of a fling with her now-stepdad at the time he sparked a romance with her mom, Tish.
- Family at War: Cyrus Siblings Accused of Acting Shady After Noah and Braison Ditch Mom Tish's Wedding
- Family Feud: Noah and Braison Cyrus Didn't Attend Mom Tish's Wedding 'Because They Don't Approve' of Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell
- Picking Sides? See Which Parent Noah Cyrus No Longer Follows On Instagram
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider confessed, noting Tish was allegedly "aware" of her daughter's interest in Purcell — who the youngest Cyrus child notably has a 30-year age gap with — but decided to proceed anyway.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source spilled. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Noah has since moved on with her fiancé, fashion designer Pinkus — who proposed in May 2023 — it seems she still holds a grudge against her mother, as the "July" vocalist skipped out on Tish and the actor's wedding in August 2023.
The nuptials were held at Miley's Malibu mansion, though Noah, alongside her brother Braison, 29, opted to hit up a local Walmart in a T-shirt repping her dad, Billy Ray, instead of attending.
Noah and Braison's absence from their mother's nuptials caused people to believe they purposely ditched the romantic occasion, however, the source insisted the pair was never invited in the first place due to the family's divide after Tish and Billy Ray's divorce in 2022, as OK! previously reported.
According to the insider, Miley even hired armed guards to stand outside of her luxurious estate in order to ensure Noah didn't try to attend and cause a disturbance on their mom's special day.