Tish Cyrus Thinks She Would've Been a 'More Fun' and 'Better Parent' If She Smoked Marijuana While Raising Her Kids
Tish Cyrus has yet to comment on the speculation surrounding her family's feud, but she's an open book when it comes to her love of marijuana.
On a new episode of her and daughter Brandi's "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast, the matriarch revealed that she thinks smoking while raising her five kids would've made her a better mom.
"I actually feel like I would’ve been… I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was like, 46. And so I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then," the blonde beauty, 56, confessed. "I think I would’ve been like, I don’t know ... school projects, I would’ve felt more fun."
Tish said smoking could have also made her "much more tolerant."
"I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then," she spilled.
In a previous interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Tish explained she didn't start smoking until she joined Miley, 31, on her Bangerz tour a decade ago. Up until then, the mom thought marijuana was a "gateway drug."
Things changed when the duo was on a "brand new tour bus" that had a tire burst into flames.
"We pull to the side of the road, I'm trying to get [daughter] Noah, my dog and to wake the manager up," she recalled. "Three minutes later, the bus exploded. My pajamas, laptop everything burnt. It was crazy."
The terrifying ordeal left Tish traumatized, and she had trouble sleeping on the bus for the rest of tour. To combat her insomnia, she started taking Ambien, but the prescription drug made her feel "so bad."
"Miley was like, 'Mom, if you could just smoke weed...' That's how it started. I started smoking to go to sleep," she shared.
Miley and her mother have always been close, which is likely why the "Flowers" crooner sided with Tish when she and Billy Ray Cyrus divorced.
The pop star even snubbed her father when she won her first Grammy award last month.
"This award is amazing. My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look," the singer quipped in her acceptance speech, referring to Tish and Brandi, as well as boyfriend Maxx Morando, all of whom were in the audience.
"Thank you all so much!" the Black Mirror alum added. "I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"