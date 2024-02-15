Billy Ray Cyrus 'Tried' to Reach Out to Estranged Daughter Miley After Grammys Win: 'On the Outs'
The Cyrus family is currently going through a rough patch.
As rumors swirl about a feud among the famous relatives, insiders say Billy Ray Cyrus has done his best to extend an olive branch to his daughter Miley Cyrus after she took home two Grammys.
"He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys," the source claimed. "The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever."
Fans began to notice the distance between the former Hannah Montana stars and the rest of their family after Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell in August 2023 and Billy Ray wed Firerose in October of the same year. However, Miley only attended her mom's wedding.
"Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs," the insider said. "Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her."
The "Achy Breaky Heart" vocalist, 62, and the matriarch, 56, divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years together. After their breakup, their children Trace, 34, Brandi, 38, Braison, 29, Noah, 24, and the pop icon, 31, were divided on who to support. Only the three eldest children were present at Tish's wedding to the Prison Break actor, 53, while the two youngest chose not to attend.
According to a separate source, Noah has "always been" closer to Billy Ray than her mom. "It's caused a rift between her and Miley," the insider claimed.
"There's nothing left to say, and they both harbor resentment," the source added of Billy Ray and Tish, who both filed for divorce years before officially ending their union.
"The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all," an insider explained.
The source revealed although Noah and Braison were invited to Tish's big day, they "opted not to go" to the Malibu ceremony. "It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom," the insider alleged.
As for Miley, she has not moved past things that took place during the country star's relationship with her mother. "Miley hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Tish opened up during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast about what went down between her and Billy Ray.
"Disrespect just lays it out in so many ways. I [didn’t] even know — until I had a new relationship [where] there was so much respect — how much disrespect there was in my marriage before,” she admitted. “Honestly, on both our parts.”
