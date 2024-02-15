Billy Ray Cyrus 'Tried' to Reach Out to Estranged Daughter Miley After Grammys Win: 'On the Outs'

"He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys," the source claimed. "The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever."

Fans began to notice the distance between the former Hannah Montana stars and the rest of their family after Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell in August 2023 and Billy Ray wed Firerose in October of the same year. However, Miley only attended her mom's wedding.

"Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs," the insider said. "Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her."