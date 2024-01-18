T.J. Holmes Admits Romance With Amy Robach 'Upended' His Career But Credits the Star for Helping Him Become His 'Happiest Self'
T.J. Holmes is following in girlfriend Amy Robach's footsteps by launching his very own TikTok account.
The former Good Morning America host confessed he "always resisted" joining the social media platform, but he finally decided to do so with the help of some younger people.
Like the blonde beauty, 50, Holmes, 46, called his first upload on the app an "introductory post," as he believes some people think they know who he is just "based on a narrative and headlines" about their scandalous romance.
"I am a dad, a runner, a d--- good cook, a Razorback [fan], a podcaster, a partner and a longtime broadcast journalist, and it’s the 25-plus year career in broadcast journalism that was upended about a year ago when some aspects of my personal life, including who I’m dating, became tabloid fodder," he stated.
The drama surrounding the former GMA3 co-host's relationship — which they both stated was not an affair despite speculation — prompted Holmes to leave social media for a year.
"It was a year of h---," he admitted. "I guess going through it I would’ve called it the worst year of my life, but now as I sit here before you with some perspective, it was the best year of my life and one of the best blessings of my life, because I'm here."
"I am the happiest and healthiest and best version of myself I have ever been. A lot of that has to do with living authentically, and a lot of that has to do with who I am with, and yes, to my dearest Amy Robach, who I am now going through life with and navigating a life with now," the TV star continued.
"She’s such a big part of it and such a big part of my day-to-day life," Holmes added.
Holmes said another major part of his life is being a dad to his and ex-wife Marilee Fiebig's 11-year-old daughter, Sabine.
"She will forever be my baby Sabine. She's more excited than anyone that I'm on TikTok. She's losing her mind," he quipped.
Holmes also mentioned his roots, his love for running and his affinity for healthy plant-based cooking.
His girlfriend's first TikTok post was very similar, as she expressed, "I have chosen love in my life and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future."
As OK! reported, the two have been together since November 2022, and they insisted that when they started dating, they were each in the midst of private divorces.
While fans thought it may just be a fling, the couple is still going strong and even moved in together in 2023. Most recently, they launched their joint podcast, "Amy and T.J.," where Robach shared, "We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together."