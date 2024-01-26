Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Glued to Each Other 24/7' as Romance Intensifies
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are attached at the hip!
The controversial couple continues to be inseparable roughly one year after the duo was fired from their roles at Good Morning America due to their workplace affair that was exposed to the public in November 2022.
"They’re glued to each other 24/7 or close to it," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Robach and Holmes, who have displayed a united front as a couple ever since the world learned about their extramarital relationship. "Their worlds totally revolve around each other."
"The way Amy and T.J. see it, they did nothing wrong, and they feel no shame," the insider noted of the television journalists, despite both being married at the time their romance began.
After ABC News gave Robach and Holmes the boot in January 2023, the couple enjoyed months of "funemployment," as the confidante called it, before dropping their podcast, "Amy & T.J.," in December of last year.
As for why Robach and Holmes decided a podcast would be the pair's next move in the industry, the source explained: "They want people to see them for who they are, and that they’re made for each other. They feel like what they’re doing is important."
The insider detailed how crafting episodes for listeners has become a way for the lovebirds make "the most of" an unfortunate situation, while spilling bedroom secrets with fans has allowed Robach and Holmes to "keep things exciting in their romance."
"They’re doing all they can to keep fanning those flames," the confidante admitted.
And while Robach and Holmes' affair seemed to be the most shocking part of the scandal as a whole, their respective exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, took the world by even greater surprise when news broke in December 2023 that two had developed a romantic relationship six months prior.
"Unlike Amy and T.J., Andrew and Marilee prefer to keep things private," the source stated of Shue — who finalized his divorce with Robach in March 2023 — and Fiebig, whose split from Holmes was settled in October of last year.
Though the unexpected couple doesn't need the public invested in their relationship, they didn't complain when news of their romance took attention away from the launch of Robach and Holmes' podcast last month.
"Amy and T.J. were definitely annoyed by that," the insider confessed, concluding: "Ironically, some people think T.J. and Amy will fizzle in time, but say Marilee and Andrew have staying power. They’re both good people."
Star spoke to a source about Robach and Holmes' relationship.