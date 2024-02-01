'I'm Afraid of Not Being Able to Get Out': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Admit They Both Fear Being 'Trapped' in Their Relationship

"There are two different ones," the former CNN star explained of the word's meanings. "There's a claustrophobia, that's the fear of small spaces. Right? Okay, but then there's also a different one called cleithrophobia, I believe, which is actual fear of being trapped."

"So if you're claustrophobic, you see a small space, you see that elevator and you go, 'Oh God.' And you get anxiety, that's claustrophobia," Holmes continued. "The other is, when I see the small space, I got no problem getting in that space. But if that buzzer goes off and I'm trapped in here now, it's a totally different situation."