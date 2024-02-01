'I'm Afraid of Not Being Able to Get Out': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Admit They Both Fear Being 'Trapped' in Their Relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes revealed one of their deepest fears.
During the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the duo's "Amy & T.J." podcast, both Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, admitted to suffering from "cleithrophobia," which is the fear of being trapped.
"There are two different ones," the former CNN star explained of the word's meanings. "There's a claustrophobia, that's the fear of small spaces. Right? Okay, but then there's also a different one called cleithrophobia, I believe, which is actual fear of being trapped."
"So if you're claustrophobic, you see a small space, you see that elevator and you go, 'Oh God.' And you get anxiety, that's claustrophobia," Holmes continued. "The other is, when I see the small space, I got no problem getting in that space. But if that buzzer goes off and I'm trapped in here now, it's a totally different situation."
The former 20/20 co-anchor revealed she also suffers from the fear of being stuck. "You just pulled that phobia out of thin air and it fully describes me and yet I've never heard it before," Robach said.
The University of Arkansas alum went on to explain how the term doesn't mean a person is "scared of the space itself," but they fear the "idea of being trapped in that space."
"That could be a large room even, but it's the fear of not having a way of getting out," he added.
"Yes, you can't get out, so that's me, cleithrophobia," Robach continued. "I'm afraid of not being able to get out."
The former GMA3 stars recently took to Instagram to confirm they were still dating after their on-air fight sparked split rumors. "We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you've been hearing, we are still together," Holmes said in the video.
"We’re hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast. It was something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put out there — but at this point I’m glad we did," he added of the two recording their fight.
“I am too,” the blonde beauty chimed in, adding how "our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to transparent we wanted to show all the sides of us, and I would say most relationships."
"So, we hope that all you get something out of it and we hope you keep coming back," she noted.