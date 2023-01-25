Amy Robach Flees NYC After Scandalous Flame T.J. Holmes Is Hit With More Affair Allegations
When the going gets tough, it seems Amy Robach opts to get out of town!
The embattled GMA3 news reporter, 49, was seen arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday, January 24, to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly being "blindsided" by another one of boyfriend T.J Holmes' rumored affairs.
Putting on a brave face, Robach smirked at the paparazzi greeting her at the airport while keeping her shades on. She dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat for her trip. With a blue suitcase in hand and her hair pulled back in a ponytail, the television personality made her way past the reporters.
Robach's trip out of town comes on the heels of reports that she felt like "collateral damage" in the couple's workplace scandal due to the "scope of T.J.’s alleged past office romances," which came out months after their own affair was exposed in late November 2022.
Shortly after their months-long romance made headlines — resulting in the two being pulled off-air indefinitely pending an investigation into their affair — news broke that Holmes had previous relationships with two other staffers, one being married producer Natasha Singh.
As if there wasn't enough drama surrounding Holmes and Robach, an insider spilled last week that the 45-year-old stepped out on his estranged wife, Marille Fiebig, in 2015 with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway. Holmes and Fiebig wed in 2010.
The source accused the ABC star of being a "predator who took full advantage of his position," as Pettaway allegedly came to him as a mentor. "T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust."
The first time he and Pettaway got intimate, according to the source, was in his office before he was about to go on-air. "They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant," the source continued. "That kind of 'Did that just really happen?' feeling."
According to another insider, Robach wasn't thrilled to learn about her current boyfriend's past behavior. "She had no idea the scope of TJ's alleged past office romances," they claimed, especially considering that Pettaway was 13 years his junior at the time of their alleged romance.
Holmes has since been accused of having another affair with a second junior staffer in 2015. The unidentified woman, who an insider described to be in her mid-20s at the time, was an overnight associate producer for ABC network when she was suspected of engaging in a workplace romp with Holmes.
Meanwhile, it's been claimed that Holmes and Robach only acted on their romantic feelings for each other after they split from their respective partners in August 2022. Robach is in the process of finalizing her divorce with Andrew Shue, and Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig last month.
Page Six obtained photos of Robach heading into JFK.