'Cuffs Over Ropes': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Confess Their Steamy Bedroom Secrets

"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," Robach explained. "The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings."

"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Holmes noted.