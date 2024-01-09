'Cuffs Over Ropes': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Confess Their Steamy Bedroom Secrets
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes dished the dirt about what goes down in their bedroom!
During the Tuesday, December 9, episode of the couple's "Amy and T.J." podcast, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, welcomed OkCupid's global head of communications, Michael Kaye, who tested the two by having them take a sexual compatibility survey.
"You both enjoy s-- more than foreplay, you're both super into post-workout s-- and shower s-- and you prefer cuffs over ropes," Kaye revealed of the former GMA 3 anchors' results.
"There's a lot in the bedroom and out of the bedroom you aligned on... so solid, solid start," the expert explained of the pair.
Robach seemed to think the test got their physical dynamic head-on, as she noted, "You now know us better than my parents do!"
Kaye later revealed the two scored 84 percent when it came to compatibility rate.
Robach and Holmes, who have been together for more than a year, have not been shy about the sizzling chemistry between them. "They’re planning to spend forever together," an insider revealed of their hopes for the future.
"They're toying with the idea of something like a commitment ceremony, a public declaration of their love without the stress of a legal commitment," the source said. "They want to prove that they're more than just an affair."
In their new podcast, the journalists have given the public a glimpse into how their romance began and why people's perception of their relationship was wrong.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," Robach explained. "The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings."
"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Holmes noted.
"The first pictures that were taken were me coming out of my apartment, my home in New York. That home is where I reside by myself. I have been residing by myself since last summer. The picture actually confirms that I was out of my marriage because i was coming out of a building, which is not where I share a home with my ex-wife now. So, it's funny, to put it that way, but that is actually the truth. November 30th was a rough day," he added.