Amy Robach Confesses There's a 'Price to Pay' for 'Choosing Love' With T.J. Holmes After 'GMA' Scandal: Watch
Amy Robach doesn’t seem to regret her scandalous romance with boyfriend T.J. Holmes, but she did admit that it resulted in a few obstacles.
On Tuesday, January 16, the former GMA3 anchor made her debut on TikTok, where she briefly spoke about the relationship that ended up costing the star her job.
“Late to the game I know… but excited to join everyone here! Love, love learning new things and this is a new adventure for me and I can’t wait to share more,” the blonde beauty wrote beside the clip.
The star, who recently released the “Amy and T.J.” podcast with Holmes, began the video by introducing herself.
“Hello everybody, I’m Amy and I’m really late to TikTok, I get that, but better late than never. I’m very excited to be here. There are maybe some of you who know who I am from my former career in television and there may be others of you who know me from the tabloids. I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am,” Robach said as she smiled to the camera in glasses, a gray sweater and a white shirt.
“So I’ll give you the rundown. I am 50 years old. I am the proud mom of two girls, 17 and 21,” she added before addressing the November 2022 scandal, which was perceived by the public as a workplace affair.
“I have chosen love in my life and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future,” she noted.
Robach concluded: “I’m excited to talk about who I am, how I live and what I stand for and hopefully take back my narrative. If there’s something you all think you know, I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is.”
In response to the clip, many supporters flooded the mother-of-two’s comments section to show their love for her and her message.
“I loved you on GMA! Their loss when they let you and T.J. go. I don’t think it is their business when it comes to who you love,” one person wrote, while another said, "NO judgement here! You’re so real and that’s what matters.”
A third fan penned, “I’m happy you’re, happy,” while a fourth added, “You look terrific and happy. Goof for you living your truth. Looking forward to your content.”
However, others expressed their disapproval for the controversial duo’s romance.
“I don’t know Amy, feel so bad for the children involved,” one user stated, while a second said in disapproval, “Girllllllll….”