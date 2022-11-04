Todd Chrisley Blames 'Guilt And Shame' From Premarital Sex For Daughter Lindsie's Failed Marriage

Todd Chrisley, 53, revealed his daughter Lindsie, 33, confessed to him that she wouldn't have gotten married to her ex-husband, Will Campbell, if she hadn't had sex with him before marriage. The former couple tied the knot in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2021, nine years after their nuptials.

The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up on his daughter's relationship struggles in the latest episode of "Chrisley Confessions" podcast.