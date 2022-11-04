Todd Chrisley Blames 'Guilt And Shame' From Premarital Sex For Daughter Lindsie's Failed Marriage
Todd Chrisley, 53, revealed his daughter Lindsie, 33, confessed to him that she wouldn't have gotten married to her ex-husband, Will Campbell, if she hadn't had sex with him before marriage. The former couple tied the knot in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2021, nine years after their nuptials.
The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up on his daughter's relationship struggles in the latest episode of "Chrisley Confessions" podcast.
"My daughter said to me on her podcast several weeks ago that she would have never married her husband had she not had sex with him before marriage," Todd shared.
CUSTODY CLASH: LINDSIE CHRISLEY CLAIMS EX WILL CAMPBELL TOOK ADVANTAGE OF THEIR COPARENTING SCHEDULE DURING HER FAMILY'S FRAUD CASE
"The shame and guilt that she had for doing that before marriage is why she married because she felt like that … that cleaned it up," he continued. "It ended in divorce."
Todd said that Lindsie had pointed out that if he "hadn't been so hard" on her about saving intimacy for marriage, it's likely she would have taken a "different route" in life, rather than getting married so quickly. She was only 22-years-old when she said "I Do." The former couple share 9-year-old son Jackson.
'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STARS TODD CHRISLEY & JULIE CHRISLEY RESPOND TO ESTRANGED DAUGHTER LINDSIE CHRISLEY'S BOMBSHELL 'DR. PHIL' INTERVIEW
As OK! previously reported, the 53-year-old also recently spoke about his past estrangement with Lindsie, and how he felt "grateful" for the lessons he learned from their rift as they grow closer once again.
"God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement. But I will tell you now, looking back, we needed this estrangement," Todd explained in an October episode of his podcast. "Because there's no way I'd be where I am today if I had not — really, if [Lindsie] had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication."
"I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making," he added. "This all had to happen. [Lindsie] and I, I don't believe, would be where we are today without the estrangement."