Savannah Chrisley Vows To 'Forever Fight' For Her Mother Julie As She Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley refuses to back down — even after her mother and father are officially behind bars.
The 25-year-old shared a lifelong promise with her Instagram followers hours after Julie and Todd Chrisley turned themselves into prison on Tuesday, January 17.
"Will forever fight for this smile ❤️. I love you mama," Savannah wrote on her Story alongside a photo of Julie flashing her pearly whites while grinning from ear to ear.
The sweet message came just hours after Todd, 53, officially started his 12-year imprisonment at minimum security prison camp FPC Pensacola in Florida, and the Chrisley matriarch began her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
The convicted parents received their sentence in November 2022 after being found guilty in June for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was additionally charged with wire fraud.
Todd and his wife entered prison as planned on Tuesday after a judge denied the Chrisley Knows Best stars motion for bail.
Savannah's sweet post for her mother comes just five days after Julie celebrated her 50th birthday during her final week before heading to the Kentucky prison.
"Happy Birthday to the most amazing woman that I know❤️, the Growing Up Chrisley star wrote in a lengthy tribute to the mom-of-three. "I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together."
"Thank you for being my superhero," Savannah added, as she continued to flood her mother with an overwhelming amount of love. "Thank you for teaching me love, kindness, grace, and understanding. Oh…and I haven’t quite mastered those things haha I’ll never be you…But I’ll always try to be! Thank you for showing me what a woman of faith looks like…a woman who seeks Jesus even when it’s hard."
"And lastly…thank you for loving my daddy so deeply and so beautifully," she continued of her parents, who married in 1996. "You’ve shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife. The love you’ve shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy. There’s no greater than you mama 💕 let’s fight the good fight!"