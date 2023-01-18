Savannah Chrisley Vows To 'Forever Fight' For Her Mother Julie As She Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence

"Thank you for being my superhero," Savannah added, as she continued to flood her mother with an overwhelming amount of love. "Thank you for teaching me love, kindness, grace, and understanding. Oh…and I haven’t quite mastered those things haha I’ll never be you…But I’ll always try to be! Thank you for showing me what a woman of faith looks like…a woman who seeks Jesus even when it’s hard."

"And lastly…thank you for loving my daddy so deeply and so beautifully," she continued of her parents, who married in 1996. "You’ve shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife. The love you’ve shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy. There’s no greater than you mama 💕 let’s fight the good fight!"