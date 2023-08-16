Imprisoned Todd Chrisley Is 'Thrilled and Happy' About His Family's New Reality Show — as Long as It Depicts Their Heartbreak

Todd Chrisley totally approves of his family launching a new reality show while he remains in prison for the next 12 years.

In fact, the fraudster is hoping the series will emphasize his family's devastation and apparent hardship they have faced since Todd and his wife, Julie, 50, were locked up earlier this year for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was additionally convicted of wire fraud.