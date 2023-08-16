Imprisoned Todd Chrisley Is 'Thrilled and Happy' About His Family's New Reality Show — as Long as It Depicts Their Heartbreak
Todd Chrisley totally approves of his family launching a new reality show while he remains in prison for the next 12 years.
In fact, the fraudster is hoping the series will emphasize his family's devastation and apparent hardship they have faced since Todd and his wife, Julie, 50, were locked up earlier this year for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was additionally convicted of wire fraud.
The 54-year-old felt "thrilled and happy" after learning his mom, Nanny Faye, as well as his and Julie's children, Chase, 27, Savannah, 26, Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 10, were continuing the family's reality show legacy after Chrisley Knows Best came to an end earlier this year, Todd's lawyer, Jay Surgent, explained to a news publication.
While Todd may have wishful thinking about the reality show portraying the family's devastation since their parents were taken out of their lives, the Scout Productions series won't change the length of the patriarch or his wife Julie's respective 12 and seven year prison sentences they began serving in January of this year.
Todd's nod of approval comes after the Chrisleys announced in a press release that the new series would be a "continuation of their story" and showcase who "they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."
The imprisoned couple's daughter Savannah — who gained custody of Grayson and Chloe after Todd and Julie were sent away — provided further details about the reality series during an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," Savannah explained. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."
TMZ spoke to Todd's attorney about he feels regarding his family's new reality show.