Todd Chrisley's Hair Has Gone Completely Gray During Prison Sentence, Daughter Savannah Reveals

The family's lawyer also opened up about Todd's current outlook as they continue to appeal their fraud conviction. "He is relentlessly optimistic, and also, he stays on track, right? He's not going to get sorta down in the dumps because this is where we are," Little admitted, adding the Chrisley Knows Best star is "doing what he needs to do to be a good model prisoner and to get along with the folks he's there with."

When Savannah mentioned that the press claimed the family man had been "ready to admit to his faults," the legal mind clearly knew this was not the case. "Yeah, that's not been my experience talking to him," Little revealed.