Todd Chrisley's Hair Has Gone Completely Gray During Prison Sentence, Daughter Savannah Reveals
Todd Chrisley's aging process sped up while in prison, according to his daughter Savannah.
During a chat with the patriarch and Julie Chrisley's attorney, Alex Little, on the Tuesday, August 1, episode of the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, the 28-year-old revealed Todd has been going gray while serving out his prison sentence.
While talking about how the media constantly wonders what her parents look like behind bars, Savannah explained, "It's hilarious because one of them was like, 'Oh, he's let himself go,'" she said.
"First off, news flash, they don't sell hair color in commissary. So, of course, his hair is gray! But, you know what, I would tell him today, like, if he was out, keep it that way. Like, it looks good! He's got a great prison barber," the beauty queen explained of her dad's changing looks.
The family's lawyer also opened up about Todd's current outlook as they continue to appeal their fraud conviction. "He is relentlessly optimistic, and also, he stays on track, right? He's not going to get sorta down in the dumps because this is where we are," Little admitted, adding the Chrisley Knows Best star is "doing what he needs to do to be a good model prisoner and to get along with the folks he's there with."
When Savannah mentioned that the press claimed the family man had been "ready to admit to his faults," the legal mind clearly knew this was not the case. "Yeah, that's not been my experience talking to him," Little revealed.
In a previous podcast episode, the blonde beauty detailed her feelings when she went to see her father behind bars. "I was so afraid of going to visit my dad the first time, and I just remember walking in that room, and I'm in a room with all these guys, and I say I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room at that time," Savannah recalled.