Todd Chrisley 'Afraid' New Prison Guards Will Retaliate Regardless of Potential Transfer
Todd Chrisley isn't sure if the devil he doesn't know would be any better than the one he already lives with.
Talks about a possible prison transfer for the reality star came to light when his daughter Savannah revealed her dad faced "retaliation" from guards after Todd spoke out about the allegedly terrible living conditions behind bars — though now the 54-year-old is worried moving might make matters worse.
Todd is "afraid" staff within a new prison would similarly give him a hard time for voicing concerns about his current facility, Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, which defines itself as a "minimum security" jail for male inmates in Florida, the Chrisley patriarch's lawyer, Jay Surgent, explained to a news publication in a report published Thursday, January 18.
At first, switching prisons seemed like the right move, however, Todd thinks his highly-publicized problems with FPCP would only follow him elsewhere.
The convicted fraudster believes a transfer is potentially in the works after he bashed his current prison about their nasty food, possible mold and horrific plumbing issues, Surgent detailed to the news outlet.
According to Todd's attorney, there has yet to be a formal notice of transfer — though Todd is almost certain he would stay in the federal system despite what his daughter previously claimed about her dad maybe switching over to a state prison.
While he isn't happy at Pensacola, Todd appreciates being close to family, allowing Savannah to visit both him and her mom, Julie Chrisley, who is serving time for the couple's crimes in Kentucky.
Since Todd wouldn't have much of a decision on where he'd be moved to, the Chrisley Knows Best star is worried he could wind up far away, preventing his daughter to visit so frequently.
There's a silver lining to his present situation too, as Todd's lawyer said his client has become a mentor to other inmates after previously sharing the dad-of-five's belief he was sent to prison on a mission from God in an effort to better the lives of other prisoners.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on any prison transfers occurring within their facilities, though they explained reasons to reassign would involve medical needs, security or other similar matters, per the news publication.
The FBOP spokesperson emphasized the importance behind prisoners voicing concerns through proper channels, noting the agency's main priority is keeping their jails safe by ensuring both secure and humane living quarters.
