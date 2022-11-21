Grayson Chrisley Rushed To Hospital After Serious Car Crash Two Days Before Parents Todd & Julie's Sentencing
Grayson Chrisley suffered a potential head injury after he crashed his car into another truck in Nashville on Saturday, November 19.
The 16-year-old son of Todd, 53, and Julie Chrisley, 49, could not recall anything about the accident — most likely because of head trauma — and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, according to officers at the scene.
Grayson slammed his Ford F-150 on I-65 in Tennessee into a Dodge pickup truck that was stopped in standstill traffic around 5:30 p.m. The other driver also suffered injuries, but reportedly refused any medical attention. Both totaled vehicles were towed from the scene.
No arrests, charges nor citations were given out to Grayson or the other victim, according to Nashville police.
Grayson's car crash comes less than 48 hours before his parents' sentencing on Monday, November 21. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in prison after being convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY OFFERS INSPIRING WORDS ABOUT EXPERIENCING 'THINGS THAT HAVE SHOOK YOU' DAYS BEFORE PARENTS' SENTENCING
Julie was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice charges.
The infamous parents were given the new sentencing — instead of the original date of Thursday, October 6 — after they filed a joint motion for a new trial with alleged evidence that a witness had "lied" on the stand.
“The government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due,” stated court documents from Wednesday, August, 24.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY OFFERS UPDATE ON HOW PARENTS JULIE & TODD ARE DOING AHEAD OF SENTENCING: 'WE PUT OUR FAITH IN GOD'
In response to Todd and Julie's claims, the government filed court documents on Monday, October 4, slamming the couple for their allegedly skewed view of the trial.
"The Chrisley Defendants’ motion for a judgment of acquittal fails to establish why, in the light most favorable to the United States, the jury’s determination of guilt should be disturbed,” the document read, adding, “the jury made factual determinations based upon admissible evidence and returned just verdicts.”
"The Chrisley Defendants gloss over or ignore almost all of the evidence against them and ask the Court to make impermissible credibility determinations," the statement continued. "For the reasons that follow, the Chrisley Defendants’ motion should be denied.”
The Chrisleys will find out their exact sentencing in court on Monday, November 21.
TMZ reported Grayson's car accident.