Mother Of Todd & Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Vows To Get Her Daughter Back After Pair Is Sentenced To Prison

By:

Dec. 5 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

It looks like more trouble for Todd and Julie Chrisley. After the pair was sentenced to prison — they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States — Angela Johnson, who is the mother of 10-year-old Chloe, the reality star's granddaughter, wants her little girl back.

Johnson is "in the process of getting the gears turning to regain full custody of her daughter," but she shared she's been working with a legal team for years in order to move the case forward.

Angela shares Chloe with Kyle, who is Todd and Julie's son. However, Kyle lost custody in 2016 because of his drug addiction, leaving Angela to share custody with Todd.

Angela was later arrested that same year for allegedly filing a false application for Medicaid assistance. As a result, Todd got sole custody.

Now, Angela wants to "go back to court to get Chloe back home."

“I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life," she vowed.

Since the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison — 12 for Todd, 7 for Julie — their daughter Savannah Chrisley claims to have custody of Chloe and her 16-year-old brother, Grayson.

“[I”m] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances,” the 25-year-old her listeners in a podcast.

“That’s a really, really difficult thing,” she said on the November 21 episode.

Meanwhile, Todd and Chrisley recently spoke out about how they're dealing with everything.

"Age is just a number and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” Julie shared, as her husband added from a sermon, "Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow."

TMZ reported on Angela wanting custody back.

