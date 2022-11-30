Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence After Parents Todd & Julie's Years-Long Sentencing

Chase, 26, shared a post to his Instagram Story about a man encouraging his friend to make his wife's favorite meal, despite it being an inconvenience, because life is shorter than we know.

"It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner. It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you," the post read in part.