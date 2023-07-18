Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Doesn't Allow Her Son to Visit Grandparents Todd and Julie in Prison
Opening up about how Todd and Julie Chrisley's imprisonment has effected her and her young son, Lindsie Chrisley admitted her parents' wrongdoing has been an added burden to her motherhood hardships.
The Chrisley Knows Best star recently took to Instagram to offer a "few life updates" on her and 11-year-old Jackson — whom she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell.
Lindsie shared how Jackson processed the strange situation and revealed she hasn't brought her only child to visit his grandparents in prison after they were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years, having begun their respective sentences in January.
“On our way to the beach, I saw Jackson notice the signs to Pensacola, Florida and began looking around without saying much to me,” recalled Lindsie at the start of her lengthy Instagram caption. “I noticed he was watching my body language and facial expressions as he always does. He asked me if he could open the sunroof to ‘feel his papa’s air.'”
Lindsie's dad is serving 12 years behind bars at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Lindsie's stepmom is spending the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna in Florida.
"The hard decisions parents face daily are not talked about enough," the daughter of Todd and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, declared.
Admitting, "Forever trying to do what you think is best without knowing the outcome is incredibly difficult," Lindsie confessed that watching her son miss his grandparents has been unbearable.
"Knowing Jackson misses his grandparents, even seeing that he has sent them text messages, to phones they don’t have when I turn off his phone at night absolutely shatters me," she penned, "Knowing my decision regarding Jackson visiting my parents in the prison environment is based on what the court decides regarding their appeal is causing more heartache."
Despite this tumultuous time, Lindsie is confident that "God has a plan."
Lindsie then took a moment in her caption to address a "rumor floating around about a possible documentary some family was approached to participate in." She emphasized that she "respectfully declined and do[es] not plan to participate in any project that doesn’t allow for everyone’s voice to be heard," likely referring to the fact that Todd and Julie can't share their side of the story because they are in prison.
"We all have a story, there’s always multiple sides and the truth lies somewhere in the middle," she concluded.