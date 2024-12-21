'Lonely' Tom Brady Is Still in 'Shock' Over Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Having a Baby With Joaquim Valente: Source

'Lonely' Tom Brady Is Still in 'Shock' Over Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Having a Baby With Joaquim Valente: Source
Tom Brady is apparently in disbelief that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, has moved on and is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
“Tom wants to be happy for Gisele, but he can’t quite do that,” a source dished about the athlete, 47. “It’s still a shock that she’s having a child with someone else. He hasn’t gotten used to the idea, though his children seem to be excited about it and that doesn’t help.”
Though the football star has been linked to Kim Kardashian, Brooks Nader and Irina Shayk, he still hasn't found someone worthy of his time just yet. “Truth is, Tom’s lonely,” shared the source. “There have been times he’s regretted not doing more to save his marriage, and now that she’s got a baby on the way, Gisele has well and truly moved on."
"Tom’s friends are telling him he needs to get out there and find someone,” the source noted. “Hopefully, the new year will spur him on.”
As OK! previously reported, the model, 44, who shares kids Benjamin, 15, and daughter, Vivian, 12, will make sure to enjoy some quality time with her brood this holiday season, while Brady, who also shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, might be on his own.
“He’ll likely see the kids around Christmas, but it won’t be the festive season like in the past. Everyone has fun plans except him," the source dished.
“Gisele, meanwhile, is enjoying a holiday in Costa Rica with Joaquim and she’s got the kids, but Tom has to work and he’s feeling left out," the source added.
The Brazil native has yet to speak out about the baby news, but in March, she gushed over her man while speaking with The New York Times.
“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent," she explained of how this relationship differs from her last one.
She also addressed rumors she cheated on Brady with Valente, “That is a lie” and noting that many women who “have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship… are labeled as being unfaithful.”
