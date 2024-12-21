'Lonely' Tom Brady Is Still in 'Shock' Over Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Having a Baby With Joaquim Valente: Source

Though the football star has been linked to Kim Kardashian, Brooks Nader and Irina Shayk, he still hasn't found someone worthy of his time just yet. “Truth is, Tom’s lonely,” shared the source. “There have been times he’s regretted not doing more to save his marriage, and now that she’s got a baby on the way, Gisele has well and truly moved on."

"Tom’s friends are telling him he needs to get out there and find someone,” the source noted. “Hopefully, the new year will spur him on.”

As OK! previously reported, the model, 44, who shares kids Benjamin, 15, and daughter, Vivian, 12, will make sure to enjoy some quality time with her brood this holiday season, while Brady, who also shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, might be on his own.