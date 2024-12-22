Tom Brady 'Wishes He Hadn't Taken So Much for Granted' as Ex Gisele Bündchen Moves on With Joaquim Valente: Source
Tom Brady has been struck with the holiday season blues, according to a source.
The football star has reportedly been feeling "a little lonely and sorry for himself" since his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen jetted off to Costa Rica for Thanksgiving with their kids, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
"Tom had to work but he was feeling left out," a source spilled. "Gisele always planned fun things for them to do. Tom wishes he hadn’t taken so much for granted."
Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce had been finalized in October 2022. While the model has clearly moved on and is expecting her first child with Valente, the NFL pro has yet to find his own special someone.
As OK! previously reported, Brady sparked rumors of romance with Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Kim Kardashian, but according to an insider, women "lose interest fast."
"He doesn’t realize he’s the problem, he’s so self-absorbed and self-pitying and not what you’d call a romantic guy," the insider explained. "A lot of people think he’d have a better chance with the ladies if he stopped feeling sorry for himself and watching what Gisele’s doing all the time."
- 'Lonely' Tom Brady Feels 'Sorry for Himself' as Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Enjoys' Time With Her Baby Daddy Joaquim Valente: Source
- Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have 'Made Peace' Following the End of Their 'Bad' Marriage
- Tom Brady 'Has Had a Hard Time Moving on From His Marriage' to Gisele Bündchen, Has 'Little Interest' in Dating
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A third source previously said Brady felt "stung" when he found out his ex-wife was pregnant.
"Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," the source noted. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."
As for Bündchen and Valente, they are "happy for this new chapter" and look forward to welcoming their new baby into the world.
"They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year," another source shared. "She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."
The source spoke with Star about Brady's feelings post-divorce.