Single Tom Brady Treats His Kids To A Ski Vacation While Gisele Bündchen Parties In Brazil

Weekends away from their young ones is the new normal for the coparents after Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022, ending their beloved romance that spanned across more than a decade.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the former New England Patriots star's statement about the split read in part.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, 42, wrote a similar message, stating, "with much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."