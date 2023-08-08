Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Incredible' Birthday Trip With His Kids, Says He's Focused on 'Being My Best Self' Post-Divorce: Photos
A moment of reflection.
Several days after Tom Brady celebrated his 46th birthday with an "amazing" trip to Africa, the athlete took some time out to rave over all of the blessings he's experienced thus far.
The NFL alum — who took his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, as well as his and ex Bridget Moynahan's 15-year-old son, Jack, along for the vacation — said the venture "was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories."
"This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings," shared the star, who also shares son Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen. "I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life."
The dad-of-three also shared two of his favorite quotes and touched on their meanings: "The life you lead, is the lesson you teach" and "If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?"
"I’ve had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life," he noted of the sayings. "Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years….I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."
As OK! reported, Brady and his former spouse announced they were ending their marriage in October 2022, and just a few months later, the legendary quarterback revealed he was retiring from football for good.
Since then, he's spent more time than ever with his children, and in late July, rumors began swirling he was casually dating model Irina Shayk.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source spilled about the pair, who met at a mutual friend's wedding in June. "'She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."