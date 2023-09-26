Tom Brady's Transformation: Athlete Lost 10 Pounds Without the 'Stress' of the NFL

"I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health," the seven-time Super Bowl champion detailed, noting in hindsight how much more he should have prioritized his well-being.

"But I think it's important for everyone," Brady continued. "Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have? You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid because if we don't have that, we have nothing."