Tom Brady's Transformation: Athlete Lost 10 Pounds Without the 'Stress' of the NFL
Retirement is treating Tom Brady right.
During the Monday, September 25, episode of the "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast, the legendary quarterback got real when comparing his mental and physical health during and after his successful career.
"I'm actually very fit right now," Brady admitted to his Sirius XM podcast co-hosts, noting he's "down about 10 pounds" since leaving the NFL.
Larry Fitzgerald, 40, emphasized Brady looked "lighter now" as the former New England Patriots star explained why he weighs less than he did throughout his 23 seasons of football.
"I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health," the seven-time Super Bowl champion detailed, noting in hindsight how much more he should have prioritized his well-being.
"But I think it's important for everyone," Brady continued. "Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have? You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid because if we don't have that, we have nothing."
Fitzgerald sympathized with Brady's struggle to make healthier decisions during his time in the NFL, though he admitted to sometimes having the opposite problem of fighting the urge to eat delicious treats, such as cheesecake, now that he no longer has to worry about his athletic abilities post-retirement.
"I think most people do because, you know, it's a hard thing to do," Brady informed the Arizona Cardinals alum, who confessed it's a "mental dilemma" for him to maintain self-control and say no to dessert on occasion.
Brady added: "'Cause you know what that tastes like and know the gratification it gives you. And I think a lot of it for people out there, it's hard 'cause there's not instant gratification in showing discipline. But there's instant gratification in having that cheesecake 'cause everyone knows it tastes good."
This isn't the first time the dad-of-three has opened up about his health journey following his departure from the NFL.
During an interview at the end of June, the 46-year-old discussed his determination to maintain a nutritious diet even after leaving the game.
"I don't think it's a strict regimen. I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live," the ex-husband of Gisele Bündchen mentioned to People at the time. "I've developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them."