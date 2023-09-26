OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Brady
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Brady's Transformation: Athlete Lost 10 Pounds Without the 'Stress' of the NFL

tom brady pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Retirement is treating Tom Brady right.

During the Monday, September 25, episode of the "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast, the legendary quarterback got real when comparing his mental and physical health during and after his successful career.

Article continues below advertisement
tombrady
Source: mega

Tom Brady admitted he's lost an impressive amount of weight since retiring from the NFL.

"I'm actually very fit right now," Brady admitted to his Sirius XM podcast co-hosts, noting he's "down about 10 pounds" since leaving the NFL.

Larry Fitzgerald, 40, emphasized Brady looked "lighter now" as the former New England Patriots star explained why he weighs less than he did throughout his 23 seasons of football.

Article continues below advertisement
tombrady mega
Source: mega

The legendary quarterback admitted the 'stress' of his career prevented him from maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

"I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health," the seven-time Super Bowl champion detailed, noting in hindsight how much more he should have prioritized his well-being.

"But I think it's important for everyone," Brady continued. "Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have? You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid because if we don't have that, we have nothing."

Article continues below advertisement
tombrady
Source: mega

Tom Brady announced his retirement in February upon conclusion of his 23rd season.

MORE ON:
Tom Brady

Fitzgerald sympathized with Brady's struggle to make healthier decisions during his time in the NFL, though he admitted to sometimes having the opposite problem of fighting the urge to eat delicious treats, such as cheesecake, now that he no longer has to worry about his athletic abilities post-retirement.

"I think most people do because, you know, it's a hard thing to do," Brady informed the Arizona Cardinals alum, who confessed it's a "mental dilemma" for him to maintain self-control and say no to dessert on occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

tombrady
Source: mega

The doting dad has previously been candid about prioritizing a healthy diet.

Article continues below advertisement

Brady added: "'Cause you know what that tastes like and know the gratification it gives you. And I think a lot of it for people out there, it's hard 'cause there's not instant gratification in showing discipline. But there's instant gratification in having that cheesecake 'cause everyone knows it tastes good."

This isn't the first time the dad-of-three has opened up about his health journey following his departure from the NFL.

Source: OK!

During an interview at the end of June, the 46-year-old discussed his determination to maintain a nutritious diet even after leaving the game.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen. I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live," the ex-husband of Gisele Bündchen mentioned to People at the time. "I've developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.