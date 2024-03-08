'Distraught' Tom Brady 'Balled His Eyes Out' While Addressing Patriots About 2014 'Deflategate' Scandal, Former Teammate Reveals

After Brady, 46, was accused of under inflating footballs to help them win games, he spoke to his fellow Patriots privately.

"When the ‘Deflategate’ happened and Tom was the headliner of the whole situation, he addressed us as a team," Revis, 38, shared. "You can tell he was distraught. He said, 'This is something I wouldn't do. I would not ruin the season for us. The allegations are false.' He was actually bawling his eyes out in front of us."