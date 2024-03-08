'Distraught' Tom Brady 'Balled His Eyes Out' While Addressing Patriots About 2014 'Deflategate' Scandal, Former Teammate Reveals
According to retired NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis, Tom Brady had quite the emotional reaction amid the New England Patriots’ 2014 “Deflategate” scandal.
Revis recalled the famous quarterback crying in the locker room in the latest episode of Apple TV+’s show The Dynasty, which documents the team’s six Super Bowl wins throughout the 2000s and 2010s.
After Brady, 46, was accused of under inflating footballs to help them win games, he spoke to his fellow Patriots privately.
"When the ‘Deflategate’ happened and Tom was the headliner of the whole situation, he addressed us as a team," Revis, 38, shared. "You can tell he was distraught. He said, 'This is something I wouldn't do. I would not ruin the season for us. The allegations are false.' He was actually bawling his eyes out in front of us."
Brady received a four-game suspension for his alleged wrongdoings, which caused him to sit out of the first four games of the 2016 season without pay.
The episode also featured some of the father-of-three’s family members, who discussed how the scandal affected him.
"It was extraordinarily difficult in the life of the Brady family," Tom Brady Sr. said in the documentary. "Not only did I suffer from it, but my wife, it crushed her. Because he's not a liar."
The athlete’s mother, Galynn Brady, noted how she “felt very helpless as a mom” at the time of the scandal.
"Watching Tommy having to go through this, there's nothing that we could do about it,” she added. “But for Tommy on the football field, that's when he could prove that he was calling the shots."
The legendary quarterback himself refused to talk about “Deflategate” in the episode.
“At that time, it was exhausting,” explained Tom, who divorced ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022. “And at some point, you just drop the rope and you go, OK, like, enough's enough, you know?"
Despite the difficult season for the TB12 founder, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, who were the Patriots’ backup quarterbacks at the time, filled in for him at the beginning of the 2016 NFL season.
The Patriots ended up winning their first three games of the year without him and went on to play a 14-2 regular season record with his return.
New England then won that year’s Super Bowl, where they faced the Atlanta Falcons and won 34-28 in overtime after making a historic comeback.