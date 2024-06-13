Tom Brady Would Have '1 Chicken Wing as His Guilty Pleasure' Before Games, Former Teammate Julian Edelman Reveals
Tom Brady's Netflix roast might have came and went, but Julian Edelman isn't done poking fun at his former teammate and friend.
In a new interview, Edelman couldn't help but call out the retired NFL quarterback for his extremely strict diet while revealing what kind of cheat meals he and Brady opted for while playing on the New England Patriots together for more than a decade.
"He used to love chicken wings once in a while," Edelman — who announced his retirement from football in April 2021 after 12 seasons with the Patriots — admitted to a news publication.
The former wide receiver explained: "We used to have the same team meals every night before the game because we would stay in hotels and usually we'd cater the same types of foods and there'd always be some sort of chicken wing."
"And Tom would always have one chicken wing for his guilty pleasure before we would huddle off to bed," he quipped of Brady — whose jersey No. 12 was recently retired from the Patriots organization during a ceremony inducting the athlete into the team's Hall of Fame.
Edelman confirmed Brady truly had no more than "a single chicken wing" before reverting back to his specific eating habits.
The 38-year-old also noted how Brady, 46, "really does" follow his intensely strict diet — which is made up of 80 percent vegetables and whole grains and 20 percent lean meats and fish.
"He does live by that diet. I'm not going to lie. He does practice what he preaches. We used to get in arguments all the time about it," Edelman joked of Brady, who was first drafted by the Patriots in 2000 before making his on-field debut the following year.
The all-star quarterback went on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots before leaving the organization to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He later won one championship with the Florida team before officially retiring for good in February 2023.
As for his own guilty pleasure, Edelman said all it takes is a juicy hamburger to make his mouth water.
- Tom Brady Fans 'Can't Tell' If Photo of Quarterback With Dave Portnoy Is a 'Wax Figure' or the 'Actual' Athlete: See the Questionable Snap
- Tom Brady 'Tried to Keep a Smiley, Happy Face' During Brutal Netflix Roast: 'Those Were the Hardest Hits I've Ever Taken'
- Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like She's Such an Easy Target' After Being Booed at Tom Brady’s Roast: 'Unfair'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I live in L.A. so everyone's in this whole smash burger craze," he shared, declaring the food trend "pretty good."
The most "spectacular burger" Edelman has tried, however, is found on the menu at 4 Charles in the West Village of Manhattan, N.Y., he revealed.
Referring to himself as a "big burger guy," Edelman additionally praised Raul's in SoHo for their "different take" on a typical burger.
"They have this peppercorn dipping sauce on a very flaky bun, almost like a croissant bun," he said.
People interviewed Edelman about Brady's diet and his own personal food-related favorites.