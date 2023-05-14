Tom Brady Wishes Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen a Happy Mother's Day After Heartbreaking Divorce: 'Thank You for Your Love'
Happy Mother’s Day to Gisele Bündchen!
On Sunday, May 14, Tom Brady uploaded a touching message wishing his ex-wife a Happy Mother’s Day. Along with the gushing note, the NFL star shared some adorable snaps of all the important women in his life.
The post featured stills of Bündchen, Brady's mom, Galynn, the mother of the football player's first son, Bridget Moynahan, and Brady's three cute kids.
"Happy Mother's Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," he penned.
"We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most," he added.
Fans took to the 45-year-old’s comments section to praise Brady for the loving message.
"Brady even giving shoutout to baby mommas and ex-wives here. Forever the GOAT!" one person wrote, while another said, "Tom Brady is such a class act ❤️."
"Tom, so beautiful that you honor all the women who play a roll in your life and your beautiful children’s lives! Keep loving!," a third user raved.
Some fans even urged the father-of-three to get back together with Bündchen, saying, "Get back together, you retired for good!" and "Go get her back king."
As OK! previously reported, the sentimental words from the former Patriot came after the supermodel and the TB12 founder announced their divorce via Instagram in October.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he added.
The same day, Bündchen released her own message with a similar sentiment.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she shared.