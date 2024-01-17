Gisele Bündchen Refuses to Be 'Affected' by 'What Other People Say' After Tom Brady Divorce: 'It's None of My Business'

"I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me," Bündchen said in a cover story feature for Harper's Bazaar regarding the public's interest in both the good and bad parts of her high-profile life. "If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth."

Being unbothered by the opinions of others isn't something that comes easy to the Victoria's Secret Angel — it's a skill she learned along the way.