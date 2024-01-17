Gisele Bündchen Refuses to Be 'Affected' by 'What Other People Say' After Tom Brady Divorce: 'It's None of My Business'
Gisele Bündchen is solely focused on herself and her family.
In a new interview, published Wednesday, January 17, the supermodel revealed her approach to managing life in front of the public eye — particularly explaining how she remained unfazed by scrutiny throughout her highly-publicized divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022.
"I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me," Bündchen said in a cover story feature for Harper's Bazaar regarding the public's interest in both the good and bad parts of her high-profile life. "If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth."
Being unbothered by the opinions of others isn't something that comes easy to the Victoria's Secret Angel — it's a skill she learned along the way.
"I had this friend of mine in Costa Rica," Bündchen, 43, shared. "He passed away now. He was amazing. He was 76 years old. And he said to me, 'Gisele, when the blame or the praise of millions of people doesn’t faze you, then you are free.'"
The wise words of wisdom from her friend resonated deeply with Bündchen, whose career has essentially revolved around being front and center in the public eye, and in turn, resulted in both constant criticism and frequent compliments about her every move.
"When you’re trying to be this person who tries to please and tries to be accepted and tries to get that from the outside world, you’re never going to be truly who you are," she expressed, reflecting on what her old pal taught her.
It is important to Bündchen that she passes down the life lessons she's learned thus far to her and Brady's two children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.
"'The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life. If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?'" the mom-of-two recalled telling her kids, who, as they get older, Bündchen wants to ensure are ready for the real world and independence despite growing up in a privileged lifestyle.
"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me," the Brazilian model admitted.
Bündchen tied the knot with Brady in 2009 after dating for more than two years.
Prior to marrying the model, the retired legendary quarterback welcomed son Jack, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.