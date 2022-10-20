Done! Tom Brady 'No Longer Thinking About' Getting Back Together With Gisele Bündchen As $400 Million Divorce Battle Looms
Tom Brady is officially done holding out hope for the survival of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
A source spilled to Radar, the former New England Patriots quarterback has been gearing up for a $400 million divorce battle as he knows the end of his union with the supermodel is near.
“Tom’s no longer thinking about a reconciliation,” the insider explained. “His football buddies are telling him Gisele is too much trouble. They want him to rejoin the dating pool and go clubbing with them!”
'LIFE HAS ITS STRESSES': TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S 'GOING THROUGH' TOUGH TIMES AS GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE TALK HEATS UP
“Gisele is bitter and angry that Tom lied to her about retiring. She believes that her husband went back on his word — and she wants him to pay for it!”," a source noted of what caused such a deep rift within their relationship.
According to insiders, both Brady and Bündchen have lawyered up and are working on negotiating the terms of a settlement, which include the division of their homes, including their new $17 million estate on Indian Creek Island in Florida.
As OK! previously reported, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player recently revealed during an episode of his podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," that maintaining a work-life balance has been quite difficult for him.
SHE 'IS DONE': GISELE BÜNDCHEN DOESN'T THINK MARRIAGE TO TOM BRADY 'CAN BE REPAIRED,' SPILLS SOURCE
"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," he dished about doing it all. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.'"
"The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?" Brady continued. "Whatever you may say — 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season' — the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance ... you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."